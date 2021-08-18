Connectome Reaches Market Cap of $103,918.58 (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Connectome has a market capitalization of $103,918.58 and approximately $650,645.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Connectome has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Connectome coin can now be bought for about $0.0858 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges.

Connectome Coin Profile

CNTM is a coin. It launched on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official website is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Connectome Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connectome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

