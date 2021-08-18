Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Short Interest Update

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the July 15th total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,149,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,182. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $160.63 and a twelve month high of $244.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.54.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 9.33%.

In related news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Constellation Brands by 120.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 686.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.41.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

