Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Short Interest Update

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the July 15th total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,149,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,182. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $160.63 and a twelve month high of $244.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.54.
Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Constellation Brands by 120.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 686.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.41.
Constellation Brands Company Profile
Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.
