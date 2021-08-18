ContentBox (BOX) Price Down 3.5% Over Last Week

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. In the last week, ContentBox has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. ContentBox has a total market cap of $3.15 million and approximately $33,414.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00011275 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.96 or 0.00578767 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000962 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 40.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.