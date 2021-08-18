ContentBox Trading Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 18th. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ContentBox has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. ContentBox has a market cap of $3.15 million and $33,414.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00011275 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $258.96 or 0.00578767 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000962 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

