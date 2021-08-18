ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ContextLogic in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 13th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for ContextLogic’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

WISH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer cut ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cowen downgraded shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.64.

WISH opened at $6.95 on Monday. ContextLogic has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $32.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.73. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion and a PE ratio of -1.18.

In other news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 11,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $103,428.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 27,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,396. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $36,132.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,674 shares in the company, valued at $336,059.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 331,843 shares of company stock worth $3,465,190 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WISH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in ContextLogic by 100.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 53.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.