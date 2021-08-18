Contrasting Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) & New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH)

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) and New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.2% of Encompass Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Encompass Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Encompass Health has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Frontier Health has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Encompass Health and New Frontier Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Encompass Health 0 0 6 1 3.14 New Frontier Health 0 1 0 0 2.00

Encompass Health presently has a consensus price target of $103.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.89%. New Frontier Health has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.76%. Given Encompass Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Encompass Health is more favorable than New Frontier Health.

Profitability

This table compares Encompass Health and New Frontier Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encompass Health 7.83% 19.49% 6.01% New Frontier Health -17.23% -4.94% -2.92%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Encompass Health and New Frontier Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encompass Health $4.64 billion 1.69 $284.20 million $2.89 27.23 New Frontier Health $346.44 million 4.28 -$73.26 million N/A N/A

Encompass Health has higher revenue and earnings than New Frontier Health.

Summary

Encompass Health beats New Frontier Health on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations. The Home Health and Hospice segment provides home health and hospice services primarily in the Southeast and Texas. Its home health services include a range of Medicare-certified home nursing services to adult patients in need of care comprising skilled nursing, medical social work, and home health aide services, as well as physical, occupational, speech therapy, and others. This segment's hospice services comprise in-home services to terminally ill patients and their families to address patients' physical needs, including pain control and symptom management, and to provide emotional and spiritual support. As of June 14, 2021, it operated 140 hospitals, 250 home health locations, and 93 hospice locations in 42 states and Puerto Rico. The company was formerly known as HealthSouth Corporation and changed its name to Encompass Health Corporation in January 2018. Encompass Health Corporation was founded in 1983 and is based in Birmingham, Alabama.

About New Frontier Health

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services. It operates five hospitals and nine clinics in northern China; two hospitals and four clinics in eastern China; and two hospitals and one clinic in southern China. The company is based in Beijing, China.

