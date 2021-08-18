Contrasting Enveric Biosciences (ENVB) & The Competition

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) is one of 151 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Enveric Biosciences to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Enveric Biosciences and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enveric Biosciences N/A -74.49% -42.25% Enveric Biosciences Competitors -15.15% 18.01% 1.97%

5.4% of Enveric Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Enveric Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Enveric Biosciences and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enveric Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Enveric Biosciences Competitors 2146 8483 15744 652 2.55

Enveric Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 233.33%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 14.15%. Given Enveric Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Enveric Biosciences is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enveric Biosciences and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enveric Biosciences $39.92 million -$6.86 million -1.64 Enveric Biosciences Competitors $3.28 billion $579.20 million 21.53

Enveric Biosciences’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Enveric Biosciences. Enveric Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Enveric Biosciences has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enveric Biosciences’ competitors have a beta of 0.65, suggesting that their average stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enveric Biosciences competitors beat Enveric Biosciences on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Enveric Biosciences Company Profile

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. develops cannabinoid medicines and combination therapies. It is a patient-centric biotechnology company endeavouring to enhance the lives of those who are adversely affected by the side effects of Cancer Treatments. The firm is testing natural compounds, starting with cannabinoids to provide patients and clinicians with novel prescription medicines to serve these unmet medical needs. The company is headquartered in Naples, FL.

