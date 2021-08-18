Contura Energy (OTCMKTS:CNTE) Trading Down 6.4%

Contura Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTE)’s share price traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.22 and last traded at $34.38. 420,179 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,626% from the average session volume of 24,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.72.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.04. The firm has a market cap of $369.59 million, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Contura Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNTE)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Contura Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contura Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.