Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.45

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.45 and traded as high as C$6.50. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) shares last traded at C$6.45, with a volume of 854,586 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$10.75 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Laurentian upped their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$11.75 to C$13.25 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cormark upped their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Eight Capital upped their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -165.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.45.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

