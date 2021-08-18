Convergence (CONV) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.65 Million

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded up 18.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Convergence coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0390 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Convergence has traded 23.7% higher against the US dollar. Convergence has a market capitalization of $37.83 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00056639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00015353 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $379.45 or 0.00847542 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00047870 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.64 or 0.00104186 BTC.

Convergence Coin Profile

CONV is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 970,440,784 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Buying and Selling Convergence

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convergence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convergence should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Convergence using one of the exchanges listed above.

