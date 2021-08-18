Core & Main (CNM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Core & Main (NYSE: CNM):

8/17/2021 – Core & Main is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Core & Main is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Core & Main is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Core & Main is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Core & Main is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Core & Main is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Core & Main is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Core & Main is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Core & Main is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Core & Main is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CNM opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. Core & Main Inc has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $27.85.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

