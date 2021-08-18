Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CNM. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.92.

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. Core & Main has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $27.85.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

