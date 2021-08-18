Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Short Interest Update

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the July 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 575,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORE. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Core-Mark by 45.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 18,853.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Core-Mark during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Core-Mark by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CORE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Core-Mark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

CORE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.45. 4,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,238. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 0.39. Core-Mark has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). Core-Mark had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Core-Mark will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Co, Inc engages in distribution and marketing of consumer goods. It offers products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. It operates through United States, and Canada, and Corporate geographical segments. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

