Cormark Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL)

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Shawcor in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for Shawcor’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SCL. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Shawcor to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shawcor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.21.

SCL opened at C$4.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.52. The company has a market cap of C$322.67 million and a P/E ratio of -22.02. Shawcor has a 12 month low of C$1.95 and a 12 month high of C$7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.42.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

