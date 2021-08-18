Cormark Weighs in on Park Lawn Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Park Lawn in a research note issued on Monday, August 16th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now forecasts that the company will earn $1.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.28. Cormark has a “NA” rating and a $46.50 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PLC. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Acumen Capital raised their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Park Lawn has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.06.

PLC stock opened at C$36.00 on Wednesday. Park Lawn has a 12-month low of C$26.44 and a 12-month high of C$38.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$34.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.74. The stock has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

