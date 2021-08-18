Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU) Stock Holdings Increased by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 684.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 19,832 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $876,000.

Corner Growth Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. 861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,971. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $10.95.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

