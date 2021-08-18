Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Short Interest Up 29.0% in July

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,250,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the July 15th total of 5,620,000 shares. Approximately 20.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Corsair Gaming stock opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.62. Corsair Gaming has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.16 million. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Corsair Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

In related news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $238,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bertrand Chevalier sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $4,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,781,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,415,911 shares of company stock worth $286,069,415. Corporate insiders own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Corsair Gaming by 126.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

