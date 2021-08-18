Corsair Partnering (NYSE:CORS.U) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Corsair Partnering Corp. (NYSE:CORS.U) dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $9.97. Approximately 424,937 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98.

