Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) CFO Sells $2,096,820.00 in Stock

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) CFO Christopher P. Lowe sold 22,000 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.31, for a total value of $2,096,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CRTX traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $89.14. The stock had a trading volume of 163,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,639. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $121.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -31.32 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.70.

Get Cortexyme alerts:

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRTX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cortexyme by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 14,594 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cortexyme by 1,197.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 149,140 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cortexyme by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cortexyme by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,908,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cortexyme by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,719,000 after buying an additional 148,717 shares in the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.