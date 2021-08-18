Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s 9th Largest Position

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,947 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 2.5% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $22,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.00.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $448.79. 57,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $411.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $453.78. The company has a market capitalization of $198.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

