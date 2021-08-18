Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $22.41 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,390 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.0% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Apple by 141.5% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 4.8% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Apple by 13.5% in the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 29.1% in the first quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $150.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.31. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.10 and a twelve month high of $151.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

