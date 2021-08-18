Coursera Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:COUR)

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 9,662 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,204% compared to the average volume of 741 call options.

In other news, insider Shravan Goli sold 5,042 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $184,234.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xueyan Wang sold 4,250 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $165,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 659,272 shares of company stock worth $26,013,068 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth approximately $952,060,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Coursera by 164.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,689,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,771,000 after buying an additional 5,400,743 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Coursera during the first quarter worth approximately $262,230,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Coursera by 23,149.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,582,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,300,000 after buying an additional 4,563,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Coursera during the first quarter worth approximately $69,750,000. Institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Coursera in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

NASDAQ:COUR opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.12. Coursera has a 12-month low of $32.59 and a 12-month high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coursera will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

