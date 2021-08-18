Cowen Begins Coverage on Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

Research analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 81.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outset Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.71.

NASDAQ OM opened at $38.57 on Wednesday. Outset Medical has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $66.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 12.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.63.

In other news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $135,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,892.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,093,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,960,531.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 71,172 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,098 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Outset Medical by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Outset Medical by 6.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in Outset Medical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 68,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Outset Medical in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Outset Medical by 219.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

