Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.29.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.15 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,500 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $259,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $44,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,468. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Crane by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,954,000 after acquiring an additional 31,217 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the second quarter worth $174,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 117,075.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 81.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 17.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 47,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,406,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. 65.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CR stock opened at $100.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Crane has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $104.74.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

