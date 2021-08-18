Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Short Interest Update

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 473,600 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the July 15th total of 632,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.29.

NYSE:CR traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.44. The company had a trading volume of 444,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,908. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.69.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.79%.

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 4,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $451,372.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total value of $490,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,782,468. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $430,007,000 after buying an additional 99,228 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,139,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $388,715,000 after buying an additional 159,057 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 36.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,880,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $358,464,000 after buying an additional 1,035,943 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 16.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,971,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $182,128,000 after buying an additional 280,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Crane by 74.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,581,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $148,546,000 after purchasing an additional 673,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

