CRDT 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $963,845.00 (CRDT)

CRDT (CURRENCY:CRDT) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 18th. CRDT has a total market cap of $32,368.99 and $963,845.00 worth of CRDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CRDT coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CRDT has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CRDT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00057415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00015282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $384.34 or 0.00850097 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00048146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00103937 BTC.

CRDT Coin Profile

CRDT (CRYPTO:CRDT) is a coin. CRDT’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,779,314 coins. The Reddit community for CRDT is https://reddit.com/r/CRDT . CRDT’s official Twitter account is @CRDTpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CRDT is crdt.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CRDT™ is a system of finance that allows users to make transactions internationally, CRDTpay is coming soon with a complete banking solution. “

CRDT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRDT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CRDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CRDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CRDT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.