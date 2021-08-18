Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE) Stock Position Decreased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 4.75% of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN worth $11,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000.

Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN stock opened at $736.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $703.84. Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $751.16.

