Credit Suisse Group Raises Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $166.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.34.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $150.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Walmart has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.60.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $184,299,030.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,307,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,016,728 shares of company stock worth $3,897,363,081 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

