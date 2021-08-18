Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for CRH (NYSE:CRH)

CRH (NYSE:CRH)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CRH. Morgan Stanley downgraded CRH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. upgraded CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a $50.44 price target on CRH in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.39.

NYSE:CRH traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,224. CRH has a 12-month low of $33.57 and a 12-month high of $53.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 1.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CRH stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,500,624 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,402 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned approximately 1.37% of CRH worth $356,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

