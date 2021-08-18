Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the LED producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.25% from the stock’s current price.

CREE has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Cree from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.46.

Shares of Cree stock opened at $86.25 on Wednesday. Cree has a 52 week low of $56.39 and a 52 week high of $129.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.81 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 60.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cree will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CREE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cree in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

