Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $136.00 target price on the LED producer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $132.00. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CREE. Cowen cut their price target on Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.46.

CREE stock opened at $86.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.48. Cree has a 12-month low of $56.39 and a 12-month high of $129.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.75.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.81 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 60.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cree will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cree by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,861,298 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,063,647,000 after purchasing an additional 39,097 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Cree by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,151,880 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $994,174,000 after purchasing an additional 488,566 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cree by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,558,203 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $250,525,000 after purchasing an additional 686,269 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Cree by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,919,118 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $187,939,000 after purchasing an additional 97,816 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cree by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,476,640 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $144,607,000 after purchasing an additional 38,477 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cree

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

