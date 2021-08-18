Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.32.

CPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPG opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $4.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.97.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $769.55 million during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 89.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,732,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 599,094 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,249,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 649,059 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,544,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 13,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 595.5% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,544,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891,400 shares in the last quarter. 32.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.