Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 380 ($4.96).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

CRST stock opened at GBX 399.20 ($5.22) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 417.11. Crest Nicholson has a 52-week low of GBX 160.40 ($2.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 469 ($6.13). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

