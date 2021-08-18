Crestone Asset Management LLC Acquires 21,847 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Crestone Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,847 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 4.3% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,110,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,184 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,822,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,059 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,989,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,101,000 after acquiring an additional 358,540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,069,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,120,000 after acquiring an additional 154,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,970,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.28. 723,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,534,316. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.72. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

