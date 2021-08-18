Crestone Asset Management LLC Buys 166,241 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Crestone Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 345.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 214,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 3.2% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Crestone Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $14,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 241.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VONG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,503. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.75. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $73.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.107 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

