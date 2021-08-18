Crestone Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Crestone Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.9% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Crestone Asset Management LLC owned 1.19% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $8,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTWG. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 29,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 26,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTWG traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.41. 700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,021. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $153.66 and a 52 week high of $247.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%.

