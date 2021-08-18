Crestone Asset Management LLC Has $12.44 Million Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Crestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 77.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,056 shares during the period. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF makes up 2.7% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Crestone Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $12,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspireon Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,000,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 425,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,494,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 294,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,484,000 after acquiring an additional 12,397 shares during the period.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.05. The company had a trading volume of 895,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437,256. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $44.31 and a one year high of $104.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.13.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.