Crestone Asset Management LLC Has $18.58 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Crestone Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,645 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF comprises 4.0% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Crestone Asset Management LLC owned about 1.66% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $18,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNQI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,846,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the second quarter worth $731,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the first quarter worth $914,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

PNQI traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.79. The company had a trading volume of 275 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,619. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $192.97 and a 52 week high of $264.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.05.

