Crestone Asset Management LLC Has $46.45 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Crestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 140.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 667,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,111 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 9.9% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Crestone Asset Management LLC owned about 0.77% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $46,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,785,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,830 shares in the last quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 261,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,192,000 after acquiring an additional 135,322 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $6,977,000. RFG Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 173,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,051,000 after acquiring an additional 90,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 133,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,275,000 after acquiring an additional 88,236 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VONV traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,922. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.03. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $49.95 and a 1 year high of $71.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.