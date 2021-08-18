Crestone Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Crestone Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,596 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Crestone Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $14,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,077,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,151,000 after purchasing an additional 510,683 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,374,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,406,000 after purchasing an additional 556,720 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 184.5% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,737,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,725 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,633,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,535,000 after purchasing an additional 39,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,442,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,096,000 after purchasing an additional 826,612 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWN traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.12. The stock had a trading volume of 39,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,792. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.22 and a twelve month high of $174.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.87.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

