Crestone Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.78 Million Investment in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,000. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up 0.6% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 473.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,262,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,150,000 after buying an additional 9,299,065 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 169.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,648,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,142,000 after buying an additional 1,666,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 47.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,424,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,875,000 after buying an additional 785,040 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,038,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,235,000 after buying an additional 194,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 48.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,619,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter.

SRLN traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.73. The stock had a trading volume of 11,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,735. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $46.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.99.

