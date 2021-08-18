Crestone Asset Management LLC Purchases 30,301 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Crestone Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 4.6% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Crestone Asset Management LLC owned about 2.00% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $21,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTWV. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 25,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 743.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,292. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $82.96 and a 12-month high of $152.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

