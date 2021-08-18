Crestone Asset Management LLC Sells 22,840 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Crestone Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,555 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 22,840 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 1.7% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $7,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,022,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824,475 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,990,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,379,085,000 after buying an additional 4,071,861 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,722,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,546,843,000 after buying an additional 6,204,252 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,053,341,000 after buying an additional 9,134,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,787,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $751,551,000 after buying an additional 92,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.28.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $41.35. 565,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,042,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.48 and a one year high of $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $77.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.06 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

