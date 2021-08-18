Crestone Asset Management LLC Takes $1.51 Million Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000. Crestone Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 41,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 9,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $876,000.

XME stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.11. The company had a trading volume of 327,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,031,939. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $47.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.50.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

