Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2021

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.99.

Several research firms have issued reports on CR. TD Securities raised Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Crew Energy to C$2.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Crew Energy to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of TSE:CR opened at C$1.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of C$250.52 million and a P/E ratio of -27.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.00. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.32 and a 1 year high of C$2.55.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

Analyst Recommendations for Crew Energy (TSE:CR)

