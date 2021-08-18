Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.99.

Several research firms have issued reports on CR. TD Securities raised Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Crew Energy to C$2.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Crew Energy to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of TSE:CR opened at C$1.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of C$250.52 million and a P/E ratio of -27.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.00. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.32 and a 1 year high of C$2.55.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

