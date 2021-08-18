Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.88.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist upped their price objective on Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

CRTO stock opened at $36.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.12. Criteo has a 12-month low of $11.49 and a 12-month high of $46.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.88.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.75 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. black and white Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,816,000. Dendur Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 779,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,235,000 after acquiring an additional 160,499 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 424,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,222,000 after acquiring an additional 71,458 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,918,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,788,000 after acquiring an additional 286,708 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,843,000 after acquiring an additional 22,922 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

