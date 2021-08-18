Critical Comparison: Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) and Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) and Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Sabre shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares and Sabre’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sabre $1.33 billion 2.55 -$1.27 billion ($3.38) -3.12

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sabre.

Profitability

This table compares Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares and Sabre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares N/A N/A N/A Sabre -83.81% -442.63% -16.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares and Sabre, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares 0 0 4 0 3.00 Sabre 0 3 1 0 2.25

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares presently has a consensus price target of $27.75, indicating a potential upside of 38.82%. Sabre has a consensus price target of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 39.28%. Given Sabre’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sabre is more favorable than Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares.

Summary

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares beats Sabre on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace. The Hospitality Solutions segment provides software and solutions, through SaaS and hosted delivery models, to hoteliers around the world. Sabre was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, TX.

