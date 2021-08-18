Cross Country Healthcare’s (CCRN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 14.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CCRN. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.93.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $19.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $758.94 million, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.05. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $20.69.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 17,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $331,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $198,925.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,343.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,402 shares of company stock worth $2,010,421. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 65,690.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

