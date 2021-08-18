Crown (CRW) Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One Crown coin can now be purchased for $0.0707 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crown has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Crown has a market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $1,379.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,317.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $641.66 or 0.01415911 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $157.87 or 0.00348366 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00117785 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003026 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000066 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,849,764 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.