Crowns (CWS) Market Capitalization Hits $15.15 Million

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last week, Crowns has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One Crowns coin can now be purchased for $8.08 or 0.00017991 BTC on exchanges. Crowns has a total market capitalization of $15.15 million and $1.27 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00056836 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00015322 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.70 or 0.00849408 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00047324 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00104094 BTC.

Crowns Profile

Crowns (CRYPTO:CWS) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,873,530 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Buying and Selling Crowns

